Ranveer Singh Offers Prayers At Chamundeshwari Temple After Karnataka HC Order Amid Don 3 Controversy; Inside Video Surfaces

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh visited the famous Chamundeshwari Temple in Karnataka on Tuesday (May 26) to offer prayers amid the ongoing Don 3 controversy and the recent non-cooperation directive issued against him by FWICE.

Videos from the temple visit surfaced online, showing the actor sitting on the ground during prayers and later posing with temple priests for photographs. Dressed in traditional attire, Ranveer appeared calm and composed during the spiritual visit.

Why did he visit the temple?

The temple visit comes weeks after the Karnataka High Court quashed an FIR filed against the actor in connection with the Kantara row. The case had been registered after Ranveer allegedly mimicked a scene linked to the film, which some groups claimed had hurt religious sentiments.

Amidst the #Don3 controversy, #RanveerSingh has maintained silence and dignity like a Gentleman. pic.twitter.com/JKmISHkXBr — The Climax India (@TheClimaxIndia) May 26, 2026

While hearing the matter in April 2026, the court accepted Ranveer’s unconditional apology and directed him to visit the Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru within four weeks. The actor had agreed to comply with the direction.

Ranveer spotted at Mumbai airport

Earlier in the day, Ranveer was spotted at Mumbai airport before leaving for Karnataka. He chose to maintain a low profile by covering his face with a mask and sunglasses. Despite the attention around him, the actor kept it stylish in a white kurta-pyjama paired with a Nehru jacket as he walked through the airport amid tight security.

Ranveer's Don 3 controversy

The temple visit comes at a time when Ranveer is facing controversy surrounding his reported exit from Don 3. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) recently issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor, alleging that he failed to respond to repeated requests to appear before the body regarding the matter.

The issue reportedly began after Farhan Akhtar approached the federation with a complaint over Ranveer’s sudden exit from the film. Excel Entertainment had officially announced Ranveer as the new Don in August 2023 through a teaser.

In its official statement, FWICE said, "The complaint was filed by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar before IFTDA on 11th April 2026, following which the matter was officially referred to FWICE for further course of action and appropriate intervention. In accordance with the principles of fairness, transparency, and natural justice, FWICE convened meetings to hear the matter from all concerned parties. Farhan Akhtar, along with the producer of the film. During the proceedings, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani informed FWICE that they have already incurred approximately Rs. 45 crores towards the pre-production of the film. He expressed grave concern that the sudden withdrawal of such a leading actor from the project at an advanced stage could expose the producer to severe financial losses and adversely affect the overall execution of the film."

Soon after the directive was issued, Ranveer released a statement through his spokesperson.

"Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect," the statement read.

It further added, "While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead."

The spokesperson further stated, "He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance."

Despite the ongoing controversy, Ranveer is currently enjoying strong box office success with his blockbuster Dhurandhar franchise, directed by Aditya Dhar.