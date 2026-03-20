Ranveer Singh Dons a ₹22.2 Lakh Rolex Watch In Dhurandhar: The Revenge; Netizens Praise Director Aditya Dhar For 'Peak Detailing' |

Ranveer Singh continues to impress audiences with his intense performance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, but it’s not just his acting that has grabbed attention. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is being widely praised for its 'peak detailing', right down to the accessories worn by its characters.

Eagle-eyed fans recently spotted a luxury timepiece on Ranveer’s character, Hamza, in a pivotal emotional scene. Dressed in an all-black Pathani suit with long hair, Hamza is seen breaking down in an intense moment that is subtly elevated by his choice of accessory, a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch, reportedly valued at around ₹22.2 lakh.

About The Watch:

According to Rolex, the Cosmograph Daytona is designed for high performance and precision, originally built for professional racing drivers. It features a self-winding mechanical chronograph movement, a highly legible dial, and a tachymetric scale on the bezel, allowing wearers to measure speed over a given distance. The Ref. 126503 model stands out with its combination of Oystersteel and yellow gold, giving it both durability and a striking, luxurious finish.

The inclusion of this watch in such a raw, emotional scene is no coincidence. The Daytona, often associated with power, control and high-stakes performance, mirrors Hamza’s layered character in the film. Its presence subtly reinforces his stature and complexity, even in a moment of vulnerability.

Ranveer Singh Dons a ₹22.2 Lakh Rolex Watch In Dhurandhar: The Revenge; Netizens Praise Director Aditya Dhar For 'Peak Detailing' | Rolex

Fans have taken to social media to praise Dhar’s attention to such nuanced details, calling it “peak filmmaking.” With a runtime of nearly four hours and packed with such thoughtful elements, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is quickly cementing its place on box office.