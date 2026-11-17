Ranveer Singh rarely does basic, and when it comes to making an announcement, subtlety clearly isn't his style. The actor has now found a new way to grab attention, this time beyond the big screen. After dropping a series of shirtless pictures with the cryptic caption "I am HIM", Ranveer has finally revealed what the buzz was about: his latest business venture, a men's personal care brand called H.I.M.

The announcement video is every bit as dramatic as one would expect from the Dhurandhar star. Showing off his sculpted physique, washboard abs and bulky biceps, Ranveer brings his signature swagger to the screen. A particularly striking hair flip, reminiscent of his look in Dhurandhar, adds to the theatrics. The reveal has since got social media talking, with fans reacting to the actor's latest avatar.

But there's more to this announcement than a shirtless appearance and a catchy name. Ranveer has joined hands with Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, to launch H.I.M, short for Handsome Indian Man. The new venture marks the actor's entry into the men's grooming and personal care space.

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What is Ranveer Singh's H.I.M brand all about?

H.I.M is positioning itself around a simple idea: personal care products developed with Indian men and their everyday surroundings in mind. The brand says its formulations are designed for Indian male skin, taking into account conditions such as heat, humidity, pollution and hard water.

According to the brand, men make up nearly half of India's population but account for less than 10 per cent of the country's beauty and personal care spending. It also points to a gap in the market, claiming that many products sold specifically for men have relied on formulations originally created for other consumers.

H.I.M says it wants to approach this differently by drawing on research into Indian male skin, including inputs from an all-male research panel. Its range also features IN·XT™, a proprietary molecule developed exclusively for the brand, which it says is designed to improve the penetration of skincare ingredients.

Eight products across face, body and hair care

The brand has entered the market with eight products spanning three categories, with prices ranging from ₹299 to ₹899. The face-care range includes a face wash, moisturiser and sunscreen, while body care features an exfoliating body wash, a hydrating lotion and an exfoliating soap bar.

For hair care, the line-up includes a two-in-one shampoo and conditioner marketed for hard-water protection, along with a scalp serum aimed at fuller-looking hair. The products are available through the brand's website, Amazon and Blinkit.

With H.I.M, Ranveer is stepping into a growing men's grooming market alongside Aman Gupta. And while the actor's dramatic introduction has certainly got people looking, the brand's longer-term story will depend on how its products stand out beyond the launch-day buzz.

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