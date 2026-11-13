Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Launch Canadian Coffee House Outlet In Mumbai's Versova |

Actors and entrepreneurs Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have ventured into the café business with the launch of Canadian coffee house brand blenz in India. The couple inaugurated the brand’s first Indian outlet in Mumbai’s Versova on Friday, November 13, marking the beginning of its operations in the country.

Located at Gurukrupa Dhyanam, Four Bungalows, Versova, the outlet has been introduced through a partnership with Invision Brands and Franchise India Group. The launch is part of blenz’s international expansion plans and comes at a time when India’s café and specialty coffee culture is steadily growing.

blenz Plans 40 Outlets Across India By 2027

With its first café now open in Mumbai, blenz is looking to expand its presence across key Indian markets. The brand has set a target of opening 40 outlets by 2027, with a proposed investment of over ₹120 crore. Through this expansion, it aims to bring its Canadian café experience to Indian consumers.

The launch also saw Rakul and Jackky make a stylish appearance together. The couple was spotted posing for the paparazzi at the event, while actress Pragya Jaiswal joined them for the special occasion.

Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani's Looks At The Launch

For the launch, Rakul opted for a colourful floral midi dress, keeping her look fresh and cheerful. Jackky complemented her outfit in a beige jacket layered over a white T-shirt and paired with black trousers. The couple's coordinated yet relaxed looks added to the occasion's easy-going vibe.