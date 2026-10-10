Ranveer Singh Adds BMW i7 Electric Sedan Worth ₹1.95 Crore To His Luxury Car Collection | Instagram @atheersingh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly added another high-end vehicle to his impressive automobile collection. The actor was recently spotted receiving a BMW i7, a luxury electric sedan reportedly priced at over ₹1.95 crore. Videos capturing the moment have surfaced on social media and are quickly gaining attention among fans.

Unlike conventional luxury sedans, the BMW i7 combines an electric powertrain with premium comfort, advanced technology and a striking design. The all-electric sedan is part of BMW's flagship 7 Series lineup and is known for its spacious interiors, sophisticated features and smooth driving experience. Ranveer's latest addition also highlights his growing interest in electric vehicles.

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The actor was reportedly present in person to receive the luxurious sedan, with visuals of the handover circulating online. His latest purchase has sparked interest among automobile enthusiasts, particularly those who follow celebrity car collections.

Inside Ranveer Singh's Luxury Car Collection

The BMW i7 is not the only distinctive vehicle in Ranveer Singh's garage. The actor also owns a GMC Hummer EV, a massive electric vehicle that stands out for its imposing road presence and advanced capabilities, including the much-discussed CrabWalk feature, which allows the vehicle to move diagonally at low speeds.

His collection reportedly includes several other premium automobiles, such as the Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Range Rover and Aston Martin Rapide S. Each vehicle brings a different character to the collection, ranging from performance-oriented luxury to spacious, high-end SUVs.

A Toyota Fortuner was also spotted among the vehicles in the convoy seen in the videos circulating on social media. With the addition of the BMW i7, Ranveer's garage gets another electric luxury vehicle, joining the GMC Hummer EV.