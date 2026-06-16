 Ranveer Allahbadia, Girlfriend Juhi Bhatt Interact With World's Last Northern White Rhinos During Maasai Mara Trip
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Ranveer Allahbadia, Girlfriend Juhi Bhatt Interact With World's Last Northern White Rhinos During Maasai Mara Trip

Ranveer Allahbadia recently shared a video from his Maasai Mara trip with girlfriend Juhi Bhatt, where the couple interacted with the world's last two Northern White Rhinos. Ranveer was seen feeding and petting the rare animals. Earlier this year, he made his relationship with Juhi Instagram official by sharing romantic vacation pictures and later documented their wildlife adventures on YouTube.

Aanchal CUpdated: Tuesday, June 16, 2026, 01:37 PM IST
Ranveer Allahbadia, Girlfriend Juhi Bhatt Interact With World's Last Northern White Rhinos During Maasai Mara Trip

A safari is usually all about spotting exotic animals from a distance. But for Ranveer Allahbadia, his recent trip to Africa turned into something far more extraordinary, a heartwarming encounter with some of the world's rarest creatures.

Ranveer's encounter with rare rhinos in Africa

The YouTuber and podcaster has been sharing glimpses from his earlier trip to Maasai Mara with girlfriend Juhi Bhatt, and his latest Instagram video has left fans amazed. In the clip, Ranveer and Juhi are seen interacting with Northern White Rhinos, a species on the brink of extinction.

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The moment was especially moving as Ranveer revealed the significance of the encounter. "Imagine getting to interact with the last two Northern White Rhinos on Earth," he said in the video. The wholesome footage showed the couple gently petting the rhinos while Ranveer also fed one of the majestic animals.

Check out the video below:

Romantic safari memories

But wildlife wasn't the only highlight of their African escape. Earlier in April, Ranveer made his relationship with Juhi Instagram official by sharing a series of loved-up pictures from their vacation in Maasai Mara, Kenya. The photos captured the couple posing together against breathtaking landscapes, with one image showing Ranveer lifting Juhi as the vast wilderness stretched behind them.

Accompanying the post was a heartfelt caption that read, "Sun, moon, stars & everything in between. Ever met someone whose light can burn away all of the world's negatives? I have."

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Their trip was packed with unforgettable moments beyond romance. Ranveer also documented thrilling wildlife experiences on YouTube, including witnessing lions hunt in the wild and watching one devour its prey right before his eyes.

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