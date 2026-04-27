'My Babu Shona...': Ranveer Allahbadia With Girlfriend Juhi Bhatt Share Unseen Moments From His Kenya Vacation

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 27, 2026
Ranveer Allahbadia shared unseen glimpses from his recent Kenya vacation with his friends and girlfriend, Juhi Bhatt.
Ranveer has been sharing many pictures and videos from his vacation while appreciating the beautiful country and places around.
In the series of pictures he posted, he also shared a selfie with a Rhino and calls it his 'babu shona rhino.'
He also shared mysterious pictures with his girlfriend Juhi Bhatt.
Ranveer can be seen posing with the group of local tribals.
In another picture he was seen feeding usual food to wild animals under the observation of experts.
While, in another picture he was seen simply enjoying sweet deligts at the dinner.