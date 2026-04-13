Ranveer Allahbadia's Girlfriend Juhi Bhatt Is A Stylish Model With Amazing Dancing Skills

By: Aanchal C | April 13, 2026

Ranveer Allahbadia hard-launched his relationship with Juhi Bhatt at the recent MI vs RCB match at Wankhede Stadium, and the internet immediately wanted to know more about her

Juhi is an actress, model, and social media influencer from Dehradun with over 4.6 lakh Instagram followers

Having walked for Lakmé Fashion Week, her style blends soft and vibrant ensembles effortlessly

Juhi's wardrobe features everything from elegant maxi dresses, breezy midis and bold cut-out fits, making gowns a strong statement in her style

While Juhi's western looks turn heads, her desi fashion is equally impressive

She pulls off lehengas with a contemporary twist and stunning jewels that feels fresh and fashion-forward

Dancing is another one of her strengths, with her energetic dance videos earning her a dedicated fanbase on Instagram

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