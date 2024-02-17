Random Act Of Kindness Day: Kindness Is An Epizootic Goodness, Study Reveals

Canva

We often consider kindness a symbol of vulnerability, but the data, science, and art of kindness are just the opposite of our assumptions and estimations. Random Act of Kindness Day (February 17) is a heritage celebration of gentle steps to break such stereotypes and encourage generosity. It has been celebrated since 2004, while the RAK Foundation was established in 1995. However, the US and New Zealand are on the frontlines of the happy legacy, and they play a pivotal role in worldwide recognition of the day, but India has also hailed the culture with full-fledged modesty.

While kindness is observed as a humble art of goodness, nobody can avoid the contagious outcomes of such steps, which can spread faster than a pandemic.

Canva

The mathematics of kindness

A random act of kindness is not so random because it incites people to become kinder. In other words, a gentle decision knocks on the humane core to walk on the path, and kindness is a pretty contagious thing. As per the reports of the storyline, several remarkable celebrities donate more to match their peers. Psychologists Nicholas Christakis and James Fowler believe that kindness beneficiaries are more open and ready to help the needy, while another study claims that women have more empathy to contribute to and support people.

Take a step ahead to incite happy changes

Kindness can boost life span and promote positive feelings of hope, happiness, and motivation. It can become a ray of sunshine in the darkest times. According to the India Giving Report, 54% of donations serve the poor population, while 51% of causes belong to religious faiths. However, India consists of a considerable population below the poverty line, but still, people somehow manage to help others.

Take a step ahead to help others and enrich your sense of true freedom. It can be a treasure or a feather, don't count the amount, because nobody can calculate the beautiful flow of standing by a river of infinity.