'Ramp Walk Ka Meaning Samjho...': Shreyas Talpade TROLLED For Bowling Action, Pushpa Gesture On Mumbai Runway As Subhash Ghai Joins

A fashion runway can be full of surprises, but Shreyas Talpade’s recent appearance in Mumbai has sparked a conversation that goes beyond his outfit. The actor turned showstopper at a fashion event, where his mid-walk gestures and playful moves quickly made their way onto social media and drew mixed reactions.

Shreyas Talpade's ramp walk goes viral

Videos from the show captured Shreyas pausing during his walk to perform the viral Pushpa gesture. He also mimicked a bowling action, appearing to throw an imaginary ball while on the runway. The actor later made his way to the front row, where filmmaker Subhash Ghai was seated.

In a moment that struck a warmer note, Shreyas bowed to Ghai and hugged him before inviting the veteran director onto the runway. The two joined hands to close the show, with their interaction winning affection online.

Social media reacts to runway antics

However, not everyone was impressed by the actor’s runway antics. Some social media users questioned whether the gestures were appropriate for a fashion show, while others argued that celebrity showstoppers often receive more leniency than professional models.

“Everything is maaf for celebrities... This done by model huge penalties, gaaali aur humiliation alag se...” one comment read.

Another user wrote, “Ramp walk ka meaning samjho then jao aise shows par,” while a third called the moment “That was sad and cringe.” Some also used the videos to call for more space for professional models, with one comment saying, “bring real models”.

His showstopper grey ensemble

Shreyas’ outfit also became a talking point. He wore a monochrome grey ensemble built around a cropped, structured jacket with button details and a floral brooch. A deep-V inner layer, buckled waist belt and long pleated wrap-style panel added dimension, while wide-legged trousers gave the look a dramatic silhouette. He completed it with black shoes, tinted sunglasses and tousled hair.

The outfit drew its own share of online criticism, with one user asking, “Hey, is he wearing a raincoat in summer? What are those clothes......” Another wrote, “Raincoat aata tha pahle aaisa,” while others questioned the styling with comments such as “Bhai vo sab theek hai iss fashion ko kya bolte hai??” and “What garbage is he wearing 😂😂😂”.