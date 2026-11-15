Ramayana's Pushpak Viman Installation At Delhi Airport Grabs Attention With Its Diwali Decor |

As Namit Malhotra's much-anticipated film Ramayana continues to generate buzz, elements inspired by the epic are finding their way into public spaces as well. This time, a striking Ramayana-themed installation at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has caught travellers' attention. Located at Terminal 1, the display features a beautifully designed Pushpak Viman, bringing a touch of India's mythological and cultural heritage to the airport's Diwali decorations.

The installation stands out for its lotus-inspired structure, intricate artwork and colourful lighting. Designed as a rotating display, the Pushpak Viman features multiple petals, with each one showcasing illustrations and picture stories inspired by the Ramayana. The detailed artwork offers travellers a visual glimpse into the epic, turning an everyday airport space into a festive cultural attraction.

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Ramayana-Themed Pushpak Viman Becomes A Highlight Of Delhi Airport's Diwali Decor

The lotus-shaped installation is more than just a festive decoration. Its rotating design allows visitors to view different illustrations depicting stories from the Ramayana. The combination of traditional themes, artistic detailing and lighting gives the display a distinctive look, while celebrating India's storytelling traditions.

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2026 Also Featured Ramayana-Themed Installations

Meanwhile, Ramayana-inspired decorations were also a major attraction during Ayodhya's Deepotsav 2026 celebrations. Held from November 6 to 8, with the main festivities on November 7, the city featured grand themed gateways, selfie points, Pushpak Viman and Ram Rath installations, Ram Darbar displays and Saryu floaters.

Uttar Pradesh Tourism prepared several routes and venues with these elaborate installations for visitors. Together, these displays brought elements from the epic to life through public art and festive decorations.