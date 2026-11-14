‘TV Phodo Padosiyon’: Fans Roast Pakistan After India Script Last-Ball Victory In U-19 Asia Cup Final

'Pakistan Is Cooked': Internet Reacts As Mohit Ulva, Manal Chauhan Scripts History At U19 Asia Cup Final |

India scripted a sensational victory over Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup 2026 final, clinching the title in a nail-biting finish. Just when the Indian side appeared to be on the verge of defeat, tailenders Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan stepped up with a remarkable fightback. Ulva's crucial 49-run knock and their resilient partnership helped India pull off a thrilling one-wicket win off the final ball.

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The dramatic finish has taken social media by storm, with cricket fans celebrating the young players' heroics and flooding the internet with reactions.

NETIZENS REACTIONS:

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