‘TV Phodo Padosiyon’: Fans Roast Pakistan After India Script Last-Ball Victory In U-19 Asia Cup Final

India scripted a sensational victory over Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup 2026 final, clinching the title in a nail-biting finish. Just when the Indian side appeared to be on the verge of defeat, tailenders Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan stepped up with a remarkable fightback. Ulva's crucial 49-run knock and their resilient partnership helped India pull off a thrilling one-wicket win off the final ball.
The dramatic finish has taken social media by storm, with cricket fans celebrating the young players' heroics and flooding the internet with reactions.
NETIZENS REACTIONS:
Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!