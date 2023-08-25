Raksha Bandhan 2023: Celebrate The Bond Of Siblinghood Over Delicious Meal At These Restaurants In Mumbai |

Any celebration is incomplete without delectable cuisine. If you are aiming to rejoice and indulge your siblings with scrumptious food while enjoying a splendid atmosphere, these nine Mumbai restaurants should be on your radar. They have specially crafted menus for the occasion, enhancing the sibling celebration and creating lasting, joyful memories.

Calcutta Chronicles

Calcutta Chronicles have curated a special menu for Raksha Bandhan Week from August 28th to September 3rd. It will include a non-vegetarian platter priced at ₹1499 with dishes like Fish Kolmimentine and Chicken Cheese Buttery Fry, Bhetki Paturi, Railway Mutton Curry, Tekona Paratha or Luch etc. The vegetarian platter priced at ₹1399 will include Chhena Kolmimentine, Soya Shammi Kabab, Komola Phulkopi, Sorshe Bhindi, Hing Aloo Dum etc.

When: Raksha Bandhan Week from August 28th to September 3rd

Where: Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

Price: ₹1399 for the vegetarian platter & ₹1499 for the non-vegetarian platter

Wakai

You can celebrate Raksha bandhan with your siblings by dining in Wakai which will include sushi rolls as well as a wide range of Sashimi, Sushi, Gyoza, Ramen Bowl and Nigiri.

Where: Khar (W)

Price for two: ₹2,500

Café Noir

The quintessential French casual dining all-day restaurant, Café Noir with beautiful ambience elevates the festivities and you can treat your sibling to their exquisite breakfast menu, 'The Breakfast Club' which includes the classic English Breakfast, featuring an assortment of eggs, bacon, sausages, and more, to the Continental Breakfast, offering a taste of European elegance.

You can even enjoy their fine wine cocktails and artisanal cheese dishes when you choose to go for a dinner with your siblings.

When: Everyday, 10 am to 11 pm

Where: One Lodha World Centre, Lower Parel

Price for two: ₹1,800

Tao Asian Kitchen

Asian fine dine restaurant, Tao Asian Kitchen's culinary mastery shines through its extensive menu, showcasing delectable dim sum, tantalizing sushi, and a mosaic of Asian gastronomic treasures. It provides an ideal setting to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with family.

Where: Bandra (W)

Price for two: ₹1,800

Bohoba

Bohoba offers a delectable menu and handcrafted cocktails with bohemian flair and vibrant aesthetics. A perfect blend of chic and cosy, it's the ideal spot to unwind with your sibling gang, relishing mouthwatering gourmet comfort food.

Where: Infinity Mall, Malad (W)

Price for two: ₹1,500

The Westin Mumbai Garden City

The Westin Mumbai Garden City has curated a special Rakshabandhan buffet that promises to be a delightful blend of cultural significance and luxurious indulgence.

The event will feature live stations, adding an interactive element to the dining experience, and allowing guests to witness the creation of delectable dishes.

They will also, be serving an array of delectable sweet treats and desserts on this auspicious day.

When: August 30, 12:30 pm to 4 pm

Where: Goregaon

Price: ₹2499++

Café Panama

This Raksha Bandhan you can immerse yourself in the flavours of Latin America at Café Panama. From Salads to Tacos, Burgers to Burrito Bowls and spirited cocktails; the menu offers an array of choices that will captivate your taste buds and you can have a wonderful time with your sibkinf and family here.

Where: Lower Parel

Price for two: ₹2,000

Hungry Buddha

Renowned for its deep connection to East Asian culture, you can dive into the exotic richness of Burmese, Thai, and Malaysian flavours, alongside beloved Buddha Bowls at Hungry Buddha at pocket-friendly prices.

Where: Santacruz (W) & Lower Parel

Price for two: ₹500

Nksha

From a mouth-watering selection of Gourmet Kulchas, Chaats and divine desserts, the menu is designed to celebrate the beautiful camaraderie between you and your sibling. You also, get to relish Truffle Essence Cheese Kulcha, Kacchi Mirchi ka Paneer and Dal Nksha, complemented by sweet delights like Paan Ice-cream, Coin Jalebi Rabri and a tantalising selection of cocktails.

When: August 30, 12 pm- 4 pm & 7 pm- 12 am

Where: Churchgate

Price for two: ₹1,000

