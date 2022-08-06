Raksha Bandhan 2022: From wellness retreats to investments... quirky gifts for your sibling

Photo: Google

Raksha Bandhan (August 11), occurs in the sacred month of Shravana. The festival is the symbol of the bond between siblings. Traditionally, the significance of Raksha Bandhan centres around a sister tying rakhi (sacred thread) to her brother and the latter promising to protect her. The day also involves siblings exchanging gifts. With changing times, the gifting choices have also changed.

Here’s a curated list of unique gifts:

Travel junkie

Does your sibling love to travel? Is s/he a wanderlust? Or you both are perhaps? Surprise your partner-in-crime with a trip to their favourite destination or help them strike one off from their bucket list. You can make it extra special by going on a sibling trip. If the time is too short to plan a mini vacay, you can take a one-day trip to a nearby destination. Make the day just about you two and leave the family behind.

Wellness

Are you tired of watching your sibling labouring throughout the week at the workplace and want them to relax and chill? Encourage them to engage in some self-care by gifting them a digital detox or a spiritual course at a wellness centre. You can also book a spa session to help them destress.

If your sibling is a fitness enthusiast, you can present them with a gym membership or buy them a gym wear or kit or a fitness band or ring to help them monitor their health.

Financial security

What better time than Raksha Bandhan to secure your sibling’s future by making a financial investment for them? Present them with a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP). A SIP in mutual funds will help your sibling achieve their objectives, such as saving for a wedding or buying a vehicle, etc, by allowing them to make monthly investments. In India, gold is considered an auspicious and popular gift. Instead of buying physical, take the digital route by investing in Gold ETF in their name. In times of financial crisis, gold will act as a lifesaver.

The pandemic taught us the importance of health and that emergency funds. Though you may believe that now is not the ideal time to consider insurance, it is probably the best choice you can make for them. It can be life, health, travel, property, long-term disability, and auto insurance. There are a variety of insurance covers in the market from which you can pick and choose.

Sweet touch

If your sibling has a sweet tooth, make the day sweeter by presenting them with various chocolates and desserts. Gift them Cocoa Cellar’s alcohol-infused desserts, Myprotein’s Whey Gift Box, or The Healthy Variety Gift Box from Happy Jars. Mad Over Donuts has a special Raksha Bandhan box comprising delicious doughnuts in different flavours. If doughnuts are not your scene, you can also opt for Cheesecake Gift Boxes from Love & Cheesecake. For the health-conscious sibling, present them with Power Gummies’s exquisite gift pack comprising of different types of gummies catering to various needs.

These are just a few ideas which you can consider while choosing a Raksha Bandhan gift. Whatever you choose to gift, add a personal touch to make it special.

