Mhow: Sisters of Ekal Village Organisation celebrate ‘Rakshabandhan’

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police have an important place among the employees who are responsible towards the city and the nation.

Controlling the increasing vehicles and improving the deteriorating traffic system is a big challenge today. National General Secretary of Vanbandhu Parishad Geeta Mundra and Women's Committee in a simple ceremony at Traffic Police Office Indore and national secretary, Vinita Jaju said that today the increasing number of vehicles on city roads and the work of improving traffic management has become a challenge for the traffic police. The officers of the traffic police have accepted this challenge.

In order to share the respect and affection with the way the role of traffic guards are working in the city, the sisters of Ekal Gram Sangathan, along with additional DCP Anil Patidar, DSP Santosh Upadhyay and TI Dilip Singh Parihar, took the help of about 50 police employees. They celebrated the festival of Rakshabandhan together.

Giving information about the work of a single campaign in the work of nation building, union representative and divisional vice president Sushma Choudhary spoke about the traffic encouraging the police personnel. She said that Van Bandhu would extend full cooperation to all women of the council in the challenge with which efforts are being made to make Indore the number one city in traffic across nation.

On this occasion, Anil Patidar while appreciating the single efforts said that women members of VanBandhu Parishad thanked everyone for encouraging traffic police personnel and officers today. Under the direction of divisional women in-charge Namita Agarwal, the team of divisional president Saraswati Maheshwari tied rakhi and distributed sweets to everyone by applying tilak and told the importance of public participation to bring Indore city to the first place in orderly traffic.

T-shirts were presented to all police personnel from Pratibha Syntex of Pithampur. On this occasion about 35 sisters including the president of FTS Mahila Samiti Madhavi Jhawar celebrated Rakhi festival with traffic police personnel.