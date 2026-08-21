Rajasthan Women's Shelter With 3,295 Residents, Creates Guinness World Record For Largest Homeless Shelter For Females | AI Generated Representational Image

In a remarkable recognition of its humanitarian work, Maa Madhuri Brij Varis Sewa Sadan Apna Ghar Sanstha in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, has earned a Guinness World Record for the largest homeless shelter for females. The shelter was home to 3,295 female residents, setting the record.

The achievement shines a spotlight on the work of Apna Ghar Ashram, an organisation that has spent years providing shelter, care and rehabilitation to some of society's most vulnerable people. Based in Bharatpur, the institution has grown into one of India's largest humanitarian shelter-and-rehabilitation organisations, serving abandoned, destitute, homeless, elderly, injured and mentally ill individuals.

What began on a much smaller scale has today developed into a large humanitarian movement. Founded by Dr B. M. Bhardwaj and Dr Madhuri Bhardwaj, the organisation initially focused on helping street children and abandoned individuals before gradually expanding its work and reach.

At its Bharatpur headquarters, Apna Ghar Ashram functions as more than just a shelter. Many residents are rescued from railway stations, roadsides, bus stands, temples and other public places, often arriving without family support or a place to call home. Some are brought in while dealing with serious physical injuries, malnutrition, mental health challenges and other medical conditions.

The organisation provides residents with free shelter, food, clothing, medical treatment, medicines, nursing care, psychological support and rehabilitation, with its work supported through donations and volunteers. For many who arrive with nowhere else to go, the institution becomes a space for long-term care and recovery.

At the heart of Apna Ghar Ashram's work is its distinctive “Prabhuji” philosophy. Residents are lovingly addressed as Prabhuji, reflecting the belief that every person deserves to be treated with dignity and compassion, and is a manifestation of God.

With its Guinness World Record recognition, the Bharatpur shelter has not only created a global milestone but also brought attention to the importance of dignity, care and rehabilitation for people who have been abandoned or left without support.