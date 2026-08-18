Haryana Dhaba Goes High-Tech! Robot Waiter Serves Food To Customers In Murthal; Video Goes Viral |

A dhaba in Haryana's famous Murthal has caught the attention of social media users with an unusual addition to its dining experience, a robot waiter. Resham Dhaba in Sonipat is making waves online after a video showing the machine delivering food to customers went viral.

In the clip, the robot can be seen carrying a tray of samosas and making its way towards a customer's table. With its flashing red LED eyes and futuristic appearance, the robot has also become an attraction in itself. Children visiting the dhaba can be seen stopping to watch the machine as it moves through the restaurant, fascinated by the sight of a robot serving food.

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The process is fairly simple. Once an order is ready, the food is placed on the robot's tray, following which it travels along a designated route towards the assigned table using its navigation system. The machine features a fibre-built exterior, while the LED lights in its eyes give it a distinctive, almost character-like appearance.

According to Resham Dhaba manager Sanjay, the robot operates through specialised software and can also be controlled remotely when required. A dedicated team has been assigned to monitor its functioning and step in if needed. The robot was reportedly developed with the help of a Bengaluru-based team and can run for approximately one-and-a-half to two hours on a single charge.

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Interestingly, the robot does not appear to be aimed at completely replacing human staff. Instead, it adds a modern and entertaining element to the traditional dhaba experience.

Resham Dhaba is already known for experimenting with technology-driven food service. The establishment also uses a toy train to deliver food to tables, making unique food presentation a part of its dining experience.ide food stop can get a futuristic twist. The viral video has now left the internet amused, with many calling the robot waiter the latest attraction at the popular food destination.