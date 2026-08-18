Celebrate Holi & Dahi Handi Together In Uttarakhand's 'Butter Festival' At 12,000 Feet In Himalayas |

Imagine celebrating Holi and Dahi Handi together, but high up in the Himalayan meadows of Uttarakhand. That is exactly what makes the state's unique Butter Festival, locally known as Anduri Utsav, one of the most unusual celebrations in India.

Held annually in the picturesque Dayara Bugyal alpine meadows and Raithal Village in Uttarkashi, the festival sees villagers and visitors come together to play with fresh butter, milk and buttermilk. Participants smear butter on each other's faces and clothes and splash buttermilk around, creating scenes that can easily remind one of a Holi celebration, only with dairy products instead of colours.

The celebration is rooted in the region's pastoral traditions and is associated with expressing gratitude to nature and local deities for protecting the livestock that graze in the high-altitude Himalayan pastures. Set amid the vast green meadows of Dayara Bugyal, the festival turns into a joyous and messy gathering filled with laughter, music and local traditions.

The festivities begin with traditional processions, folk music and prayers seeking blessings from Lord Sameshwar Devta. The celebrations are also accompanied by the traditional Raso folk dance, bringing together the cultural traditions of the region.

Adding another familiar Indian festival element to the celebrations is a Dahi Handi-style pot-breaking activity. Participants take part in the traditional event amid the open meadows, giving the Butter Festival its own unique combination of Holi-like fun and Janmashtami-inspired festivities.

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Another adventure is built into the experience itself. Visitors begin their journey from Raithal Village, which serves as the base for an overnight trek towards the spectacular Dayara Bugyal grasslands. At an altitude of around 12,000 feet, the celebration takes place against a breathtaking backdrop of mountains and alpine landscapes.

Usually organised around mid-August, coinciding with Bhado Sankranti, the festival is a vibrant reminder of how India's local traditions can turn simple elements of everyday mountain life like butter, milk, livestock and community into an unforgettable celebration.