Mangala Gauri Vrat 2026: Why The First Tuesday Of Shravan Is Special For Newly Married Women |

Today marks the first Tuesday of the holy month of Shravan, making it an especially auspicious occasion for married women in Maharashtra. Known as Mangala Gauri Vrat, the ritual is observed on every Tuesday during Shravan and holds special significance for newly married brides, many of whom celebrate their first Mangala Gauri after marriage with traditional rituals, prayers and family gatherings.

Mangala Gauri Vrat is dedicated to Goddess Gauri, an incarnation of Goddess Parvati, who is worshipped for a happy married life, family well-being and prosperity. Married women observe the vrat and offer prayers, seeking blessings for marital harmony and the welfare of their loved ones.

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In Maharashtra and other regions that follow the Amanta lunar calendar, Mangala Gauri Vrat in 2026 falls on August 18, August 25, September 1 and September 8. The first Tuesday, therefore, marks the beginning of a month-long series of Tuesday observances.

The tradition is particularly special for newly married women. Their first Mangala Gauri is often celebrated with great enthusiasm, as they dress in traditional attire, perform the Gauri puja and participate in customs that bring together family members and other married women.

In Maharashtra, the celebration is also associated with festive gatherings, traditional games and songs, making it a social as well as spiritual occasion.

Interestingly, the dates of Shravan and Mangala Gauri Vrat vary across different parts of India due to differences in lunar calendars. Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana primarily follow the Amanta calendar, while several North Indian states follow the Purnimanta calendar.

As a result, Shravan begins around 15 days earlier in regions following the Purnimanta system, leading to different Mangala Gauri observance dates. In several southern states, the vrat is known as Sri Mangala Gowri Vratham and is observed with similar devotion.