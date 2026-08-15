Shravan Special Menu: 7 Traditional Recipes To Make At Home

By: Rutunjay Dole | August 15, 2026

Farali Thalipeeth A wholesome Maharashtrian-style flatbread made with fasting-friendly flours, potatoes and peanuts.

Shakarkandi Kheer A simple homemade dessert made with sweet potatoes, milk and cardamom, perfect for ending a Shravan meal on a sweet note.

Aluwadi Colocasia leaves layered with a spiced gram-flour mixture, rolled, steamed and tempered to perfection. A true Maharashtrian classic.

Stuffed brinjals Small brinjals stuffed with a flavourful coconut-peanut masala and cooked slowly until tender. A staple on traditional Maharashtrian thalis.

Rajgira Bhakri Nutritious and filling, this gluten-free bhakri pairs beautifully with curd, potato bhaji or a simple vrat-friendly curry.

Sweet Potato Chaat Naturally sweet and satisfying, boiled sweet potatoes are tossed with lemon, peanuts and mild spices for a quick snack.

Kothimbir Vadi A savoury coriander-and-besan preparation, steamed, sliced and shallow-fried until crisp—perfect as a Shravan snack or side.