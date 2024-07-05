Radhika Merchant's Exquisite Purple Lehenga Stole The Show At The Ambani's Dandiya Night

Instagram

Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding fashion has been the talk of the town for quite some time. Ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's actual wedding, the Ambani family has been organising several pre-wedding festivities, such as the star-stunned event in Jamnagar and the lavish 4-day cruise party in France. Further, taking the extravagant pre-wedding celebration to the next level, Kokilaben Ambani hosted a grand Dandiya night for the beloved couple in Mumbai.

While the inside glimpse of their Dandiya night is taking a stroll on the internet, what caught everyone's attention is the extravagant ensemble donned by the bride-to-be Radhika.

Radhika Merchant's Guju Fashion For Dandiya Night

Channelling her inner 'guju chori', Radhika stunned the event in a purple Gujarati lehenga, adorned with intricate bandhani prints and gotta-patti details. The skirt bottom boasted of bright embroidery of Lord Krishna motifs, taking her garba fashion to new heights. The ensemble was paired with a golden bejewelled blouse and a dual-dupatta style with intricate embroidery.

Ozzing regal beauty, the sequin decorations, exquisite embellishments, and intricate stitching details of the outfit showcased rich craftsmanship. She styled her look with shiny diamond jewelry that featured a choker, matching earrings, and bangles. For her makeup, she opted for a glowing look with smoky eyes and nude lips. Styling her hair in a sleek middle-part bun, she mesmerized everyone with her dandiya fashion.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day wedding ceremony will start on July 12 in Mumbai in a grand affair. Further, 'Shubh Aashirwad' will be taking place on July 13, followed by 'Mangal Utsav' on July 14.