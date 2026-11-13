Radhika Ambani Stuns In Vibrant Brocade Manish Malhotra Lehenga Paired With Turquoise-Mint Bandhani Dupatta |

Radhika Merchant-Ambani has once again made a case for traditional Indian couture with her latest festive appearance. The Ambani bahu looked stunning in an exquisite Manish Malhotra creation that beautifully brought together vibrant colours, heritage textiles and intricate craftsmanship.

Designer Manish Malhotra shared pictures of her look on Instagram, describing the ensemble as "a celebration of colour, craftsmanship and the richness of Indian textiles". At the heart of the outfit was a handwoven brocade lehenga featuring an antique gold base, brought to life with elaborate floral embroidery.

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Hues of turquoise, mint, rose pink and lilac came together across the skirt, creating a rich and colourful composition. The matching blouse featured multicoloured floral motifs and detailed embroidery, complementing the grandeur of the lehenga.

Adding another layer of traditional charm was an ombré Bandhani dupatta. Its colours transitioned beautifully from turquoise to mint green, while an elaborate brocade pallu elevated the look. Delicate crystal-embellished coin tassels along the finish added movement and a subtle sparkle to the drape.

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Manish highlighted the ensemble as an expression of Indian craftsmanship, where traditional textiles and intricate embroidery meet contemporary couture.

Radhika Merchant-Ambani's Traditional Jewellery

Keeping her styling elegant, Radhika allowed the intricate details of her outfit to take centre stage. She accessorised the lehenga with statement gold jewellery, including a layered necklace, matching earrings and stacked bangles. The jewellery complemented the antique gold base of the ensemble without taking attention away from its vibrant embroidery.