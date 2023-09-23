Radha Ashtami 2023: Date, Timing, Significance And All You Need To Know About This Day

Radha Ashtami 2023 | ISKCON

Radha Ashtami is a Hindu festival celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Radha, who was Lord Krishna's beloved. People across India celebrate it in the Bhadrapada month on the eighth day of the bright lunar fortnight.

According to the legend, Radha was considered a form of the goddess Laxmi, and Lord Krishna deeply revered her. Radha is said to have first appeared in the village of Barsana in Mathura about 5000 years ago. She was raised by Vrishbhanu and Kirti as their adopted child. Both Radha Ashtami and Radha Jayanti are celebrated, especially in North India.

On this day, devotees visit temples to offer their prayers to Radha and Krishna. The temple priests perform special rituals, and the deity is adorned with beautiful flowers. It's a day of great importance and joy for those who follow this tradition.

Date

Radha Ashtami comes 15 days after Janmashtami, which is the celebration of Lord Krishna's birth, according to the Hindu calendar. In the Gregorian calendar, it typically falls in either August or September. This year, Radha Ashtami will be celebrated on Saturday, September 23, with lots of enthusiasm.

Timing

During this festival, specific times, called "Shubh Muhurat," are considered auspicious for performing religious rituals and poojas. Here is the schedule for the Shubh Muhurat and pooja timings for this year's Radha Ashtami.

Ashtami Tithi begins on September 22 at 1:35 pm and ends on September 23 at 12:17 pm.

Madhyahna Time begins on September 23 at 10:26 am and ends at 12:52 pm.

Rituals

On this day, devotees of Radhe Krishna wake up before sunrise and worship their deity. Devotees also observe a fast on this day.

Kalash Pujan is performed during the day, and devotees offer fruits and flowers to the deity. Mantras are chanted at the temple as the priest performs aarti.

