Quote Of The Day By Vidya Balan: ‘I Am Shamelessly Optimistic... I Have So Much Self-Belief That It Never Bothered Me’ |

Vidya Balan is one of Indian cinema’s most acclaimed actresses, known for her powerful performances and candid views on life, confidence, beauty and her craft. Over the years, she has openly spoken about embracing individuality, trusting oneself and completely surrendering to the characters she portrays. Take a look at some of her inspiring quotes.

“I am shamelessly optimistic... I have so much self-belief that it never bothered me.”

Vidya’s words reflect her unwavering confidence and positive outlook. She highlights how strong self-belief can help a person remain unaffected by external opinions and continue moving forward with optimism.

“Whether that was emotional, financial or professional security, all of it came and embraced me because I embraced myself.”

The actress speaks about the importance of accepting and valuing oneself. Her words suggest that genuine security begins from within, and embracing who you are can create the confidence needed to navigate different aspects of life.

“I could live in a sari; I was born to wear a sari.”

Vidya has often expressed her love for the timeless Indian attire, and this quote captures that affection perfectly. For her, the sari is more than just an outfit—it is a style that feels deeply comfortable, natural and connected to her personality.

“It gives a different kind of high when, as an actor, I get to submit myself to the character I play.”

The quote offers a glimpse into Vidya’s passion for acting. She describes the unique fulfilment that comes from completely immersing herself in a character and allowing the role to take over as she brings it to life on screen.