Quote Of The Day By Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘Everyone Told Me, ‘Don’t Get Married, It’s A Taboo In Bollywood.’ But…’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 46th birthday on September 21. One of Bollywood’s most recognisable actresses, Kareena has often been admired for her confidence and candid approach to life, career and relationships. Over the years, she has shared several thoughts on following her own path, embracing self-belief and navigating the ups and downs of life. Take a look at some of her notable quotes.

“Everyone told me, ‘Don’t get married, it’s a taboo in Bollywood.’ But I have never gone by the rules.”

Kareena’s words reflect her willingness to make personal choices on her own terms. Despite being advised otherwise, she chose not to let industry expectations dictate her decisions, highlighting her belief in carving her own path.

“I do my own thing. And I believe what I do is the right thing.”

The quote captures Kareena’s strong sense of individuality and self-confidence. It reflects her approach of trusting her instincts instead of constantly seeking validation from others.

“The fact that I am aware of my strengths makes me secure. I am never looking at what others are doing. I am the star of my life story.”

Kareena emphasises the importance of knowing and embracing one’s strengths. Rather than comparing herself with others, she focuses on her own journey and believes that self-awareness can bring confidence and security.

“Life is full of happiness and tears; be strong and have faith.”

Through this simple yet meaningful thought, Kareena acknowledges that life comes with both joyful and difficult moments. Her words encourage staying resilient during challenging times while holding on to hope and faith.