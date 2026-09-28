Quote Of The Day By Lata Mangeshkar: ‘Money Follows Name And Fame, While Recognition Calls For A Huge Amount Of Sacrifice’ |

The birth anniversary of legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar is observed every year on September 28. Revered for her unparalleled contribution to Indian music, Mangeshkar often spoke about her journey, dedication, faith and the lessons she learnt through the highs and lows of life. Her words offer a glimpse into the values that shaped her extraordinary career.

“From my experience and understanding, I believe money follows name and fame, while recognition calls for a huge amount of sacrifice. To get something, you have to lose something. That's the rule of life.”

Lata Mangeshkar reflects on the sacrifices that often accompany success and recognition. Her words suggest that meaningful achievements require patience, discipline and a willingness to give up certain comforts along the way.

“I've always loved life, irrespective of all the ups and downs that have filled my journey.”

Despite acknowledging the challenges she faced, Mangeshkar’s words convey an appreciation for life in its entirety. The quote encourages embracing both joyful and difficult moments as part of the journey.

“I believe in one power, and that is the hand of God. I respect all religions.”

The legendary singer speaks about her faith while emphasising respect for people of different beliefs. Her words reflect a spiritual outlook rooted in faith, humility and religious harmony.

“One has to be fully committed to one's career. Otherwise, there's no point.”

For Mangeshkar, dedication was central to building a lasting career. The quote highlights the importance of commitment and consistency when pursuing something with purpose and ambition.