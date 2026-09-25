Quote Of The Day By Anant Ambani: ‘In Today’s Life, You Can’t See God. But I See God Within Every Animal’

Anant Ambani, known for his deep commitment to animal welfare and philanthropy, has often spoken about gratitude, family values, dreams and the importance of giving back to society. His words reflect a strong sense of compassion and the values he has inherited from his family. Here are some of his notable quotes that offer a glimpse into his outlook on life.

“In today’s life, you can’t see God. But I see God within every animal. So, it’s my giving back to society.”

Anant’s words reflect his deep connection with animals and his belief in caring for them as a form of service. For him, animal welfare is not just a responsibility but also a meaningful way of expressing gratitude and giving back to society.

“My grandfather said ‘Dare to dream’, so I dreamt and made it a reality.”

The quote highlights the influence of his grandfather’s advice on his outlook towards life. Anant speaks about turning an ambitious vision into reality by believing in the dream and working towards it.

“There are many people in more pain than me, hence I am grateful to God for everything.”

This thought reflects Anant’s perspective on gratitude and resilience. Rather than focusing only on his own difficulties, he acknowledges the struggles of others and chooses to appreciate the things he has in life.