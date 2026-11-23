Quote Of The Day By Tilak Varma: ‘Talking Is Easy; Winning Takes Character’ |

Indian cricketer Tilak Varma recently grabbed attention with a brilliant century against Pakistan A in the ongoing Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament. However, his impressive knock went in vain as India A suffered a 48-run defeat. Known for his composed batting and confident approach, Tilak has shared several interesting thoughts on self-belief, handling pressure and his ambitions in cricket.

Here are some notable quotes by the young Indian batter that reflect his mindset.

“If you won't believe in yourself, then no one will.”

Tilak highlights the importance of self-confidence and trusting one's abilities, especially when faced with challenges. His words serve as a reminder that believing in yourself is the first step towards achieving your goals.

“When wickets fall, you don't blindly slog—you take command.”

This quote reflects Tilak's understanding of handling pressure in difficult match situations. Rather than panicking or playing reckless shots, he believes in taking responsibility and making calculated decisions.

“Talking is easy; winning takes character.”

Tilak draws a clear distinction between making claims and delivering results. His words emphasise that true character is revealed through actions, determination and the ability to perform when it matters.

“Playing red-ball cricket for India is my biggest goal because I love red-ball cricket.”

Despite making his mark in limited-overs cricket, Tilak has expressed his desire to represent India in the longest format of the game. The quote reflects his passion for Test cricket and his ambition to achieve more in his career.