By: Rutunjay D | November 22, 2026
Natasa Stankovic delivered a striking eveningwear statement, stepping out in an architectural black semi-sheer gown from couture label Shantnu & Nikhil.
Blending sultry allure with structured refinement, the sleeveless silhouette is anchored by a sheer black mesh yoke that rises into a high halter-style collar.
The bustier features dramatic, pleated black fabric gathered at the center and secured with a sleek, crescent-shaped gold hardware ring.
Extending below the bust, a sheer black tulle midriff panel creates an alluring, skin-baring illusion while maintaining seamless visual continuity.
The floor-sweeping column skirt is crafted with sculpted, central ruching cinched at the hip by a matching curved gold metallic clasp.
Scattered delicately across the black draped fabric are tiny, hand-embroidered gold motifs that catch the light with every movement.
Allowing the intricate neckline embroidery and metallic hardware details to shine, she kept her jewelry minimal with small gold hoop earrings and a delicate ring.
Thanks For Reading!