Quote Of The Day By Shriya Saran On Her Birthday: 'It’s Time To Understand That Women Aren’t Just About Love, Care, Beauty And Body, But Also About Respect' |

Actress Shriya Saran is celebrating her 44th birthday today on September 11. Known for her work across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema, the actress has carved a niche for herself with her versatile performances and willingness to experiment with different roles.

Beyond her acting career, Shriya has often spoken about life, independence, health and women’s empowerment. Over the years, her words have reflected her belief in embracing oneself, making independent choices and not being defined by societal expectations.

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One of her notable statements on women and empowerment is, “It’s time to understand that women aren’t just about love, care, beauty and body, but also about respect.” The quote highlights the importance of looking beyond conventional ideas of femininity and recognising women for their individuality, strength and achievements.

On the lessons she learned from her mother, Shriya once said, “One of the many things that I learnt from my mother is to never regret.”

Speaking about working in the film industry, she shared, “As long as you know how to handle yourself, the film industry is probably one of the best places to work in.”

Shriya has also spoken about maintaining a healthy approach towards fitness and body image. “I don’t chase the perfect figure. I’d rather focus on staying and eating healthy,” she said.