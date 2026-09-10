Triptii Dimri Serves Effortless Chic In Red Blazer & Baggy Jeans At Apple Event In California

By: Rutunjay Dole | September 10, 2026
Triptii Dimri attended Apple’s launch event in California, where she made a stylish appearance in a striking red-and-denim ensemble.
Triptii went for a bold red blazer, instantly adding a vibrant and polished touch to her otherwise relaxed outfit. The structured silhouette gave her look a sophisticated edge.
She layered the blazer over a matching red fitted top, creating a seamless monochromatic moment while keeping the overall styling simple and chic.
The actress paired the bright red separates with oversized, baggy blue denim jeans, bringing a cool, laid-back element to the outfit and balancing the sharp blazer beautifully.
Keeping her accessories understated, Triptii opted for delicate gold jewellery, including dainty hoops and a fine necklace that added a subtle feminine touch.
She completed the look with chunky sporty sneakers in white and grey, perfectly leaning into the casual, effortless California vibe.
She was also joined by Indian singer and rapper AP Dhillon at the event.