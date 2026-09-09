Kareena Kapoor Steals The Show In Ritu Kumar’s Latest Couture Collection; From Phulkari Bodysuit To Jamawar Saree

By: Rutunjay Dole | September 09, 2026
Kareena Kapoor shared the trailer of designer Ritu Kumar’s new couture collection on Instagram on September 8, 2026. The video features the actor in multiple stunning outfits from the collection.
In this ensemble Inspired by the traditional mirror-work of Kutch, Gujarat on embroidered jacket layered over a sheer printed shirt, paired with a coordinating bustier and skirt.
A printed silk organza sari draws inspiration from Farrukhabad block prints, Jamawar textiles and Persian floral motifs. The sari is styled over a crisp shirt and completed with an embroidered corset.
The Jaisalmer jacket and skirt give traditional block prints a contemporary interpretation through a modern silhouette, featuring intricate aari, tikki and zardozi embroidery.
Another look features an embroidered Phulkari bodysuit layered with a Mehroz silk organza cape, detailed with Persian floral jaals, Mughal paisleys and intricate applique work.
An interpretation of the Jamawar sari, the gown features digitally printed paisley motifs enhanced with intricate embroidery, crafted in luxurious silk satin.
An embroidered gold Rajwadi blouse is paired with a chogha-inspired printed jacket and handcrafted denim. The jacket showcases nakshi, kasab and tikki embroidery, while the denim is finished with signature zardozi patchwork.