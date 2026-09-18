Quote Of The Day By Shabana Azmi: ‘I Find It Very Frightening To Be Called An Icon’ |

Veteran actress and social activist Shabana Azmi is celebrating her 76th birthday on September 18. Known for her acclaimed performances and outspoken views, Azmi has often spoken candidly about ageing, women’s representation, cinema and the impact of the characters actors portray. On her birthday, here are some of her thought-provoking quotes.

“The trick of enjoying life is to accept your age. Don't fight the years, grow with them.”

Azmi’s words offer a refreshing perspective on ageing and self-acceptance. Rather than constantly trying to hold on to the past, she encourages people to embrace every stage of life and evolve with it.

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“I find it very frightening to be called an icon. To be institutionalised.”

For Azmi, being labelled an “icon” can feel limiting rather than flattering. The quote reflects her desire to remain open to change and avoid being confined to a fixed image created by others.

“Vulgar lyrics and suggestive, voyeuristic camera angles do not celebrate a woman's sexuality, they actually objectify her.”

The actress draws a distinction between celebrating female sexuality and objectifying women on screen. Her words highlight the importance of how women are portrayed in cinema and the difference between agency and the male gaze.

“You cannot be detached from what you portray. I think it is inevitable that the roles you play affect you.”

Azmi reflects on the emotional connection actors develop with their characters. According to her, stepping into different lives and experiences on screen can naturally leave an impact on an actor beyond the performance itself.