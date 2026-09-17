Suriya & Jyotika Renew Their Vows At This Scottish Castle, Which Costs More Than ₹31 Lakh To Host A Wedding |

Suriya and Jyotika recently marked 20 years of marriage with an intimate vow-renewal ceremony in Scotland, surrounded by their children, family and close friends. The couple celebrated the milestone at Blairquhan Castle, a historic estate in Ayrshire, turning their anniversary into a fairytale-like celebration.

Jyotika shared glimpses from the special occasion on social media, describing the celebration as “The Sequel” and reflecting on their two decades together. The ceremony featured the couple in elegant white ensembles, with their children also playing a special role in the celebrations.

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But while their romantic pictures have captured attention, the stunning venue itself has also left fans curious about how much it would cost to host a wedding there.

Fairytale Castle In The Scottish Countryside

Located in Maybole in Scotland's Ayrshire region, Blairquhan Castle is set amid extensive countryside, gardens and woodland. The historic property offers exclusive-use wedding packages, allowing couples to host their celebrations at the castle along with access to its facilities and accommodation.

How Much Does A Wedding At Blairquhan Castle Cost?

According to Blairquhan Castle's official wedding packages, its 2026 standard wedding package starts at £21,350, approximately ₹27.4 lakh, for 60 guests. The package rises to £24,350, or around ₹31.2 lakh, for 80 guests. These prices include the exclusive-use fee and catering, with VAT included.

For those looking for a smaller celebration, the castle also offers an intimate wedding package. A celebration for 30 guests costs £20,560, approximately ₹26.4 lakh, while a 50-guest package costs £23,560, around ₹30.2 lakh.

The venue has also released its 2027 wedding packages. The standard package for 60 guests is listed at £22,210, while the 80-guest package costs £25,210, before considering any additional accommodation or optional expenses.

What About Staying At The Castle?

The fairytale experience doesn't end with the wedding ceremony. Blairquhan Castle has 15 bedrooms within its Regency-style castle, with wedding-related accommodation starting at £265 per room with breakfast, according to the property's official website.