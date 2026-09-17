Kareena Kapoor Khan Redefines Festive Glamour In Custom Hand-Painted Marigold Saree

By: Rutunjay D | September 17, 2026
Kareena Kapoor Khan radiates unmatched radiance in a striking hot-pink custom chiffon saree by Picchika, instantly captivating every frame.
Gorgeous bright orange marigold flowers with leafy stems are delicately hand-painted onto the fabric, adding an artisanal, ethereal touch to the vibrant drapery.
She seamlessly ties the aesthetic together by tucking real, vibrant orange marigold blooms into her hair bun, echoing the saree's hand-painted motifs with brilliant detail.
Paired with a sleeveless matching fuchsia blouse, the tone-on-tone base lets the contrasting botanical artwork truly pop.
She subtly accents the outfit with tiny vintage-style drop earrings and a classic gold watch, delivering understated luxury without distracting from the drape.
Her makeup features soft kohl-lined eyes, warm bronzed eyelids, naturally flushed cheeks, and a signature nude-pink lip that enhances her natural glow.
Styled in a neat, side-parted polished low bun, her hairstyle keeps the focal point on her face and the striking floral hair accessories.