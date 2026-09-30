Quote Of The Day By Shaan On His 54th Birthday: ‘Every Singer Has A Vocal Identity’ |

Popular playback singer Shaan is celebrating his 54th birthday. With a career spanning over three decades, the singer has carved a distinct place for himself in Indian music with his versatile voice and memorable songs. Beyond music, Shaan has often shared candid thoughts on contentment, individuality, the music industry and his approach to live performances. Take a look at some of his notable quotes.

“We have plenty. Don't complain, okay.”

Shaan’s simple words offer a reminder to appreciate what we already have. The quote reflects a mindset of contentment, encouraging people to focus on their blessings instead of constantly dwelling on what may be missing.

“Every singer has a vocal identity. If I forget that and try to sound like someone else, it won't be authentic. And if it's not authentic, it won't connect.”

The singer emphasises the importance of finding one’s own voice and staying true to it. According to Shaan, authenticity is what allows an artist to create a genuine connection with listeners rather than simply imitating someone else.

“Composers and lyricists are not responsible for storyline and casting... But producers never ask actors to share the losses. Instead, they train their guns on composers and lyricists.”

With this observation, Shaan addresses the responsibilities and pressures within the music and film industries. His words highlight his view that composers and lyricists should not automatically be held accountable for aspects of a film that fall outside their creative roles.

“Unless the clients want, I don't like to have dancers for my shows. I prefer a rock show look and like performing with a live band.”

Shaan reveals his preference for keeping his live performances centred around music. He enjoys the energy of a live band and a concert-style setup, allowing the music and musicians to remain at the heart of the experience.