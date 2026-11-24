Quote Of The Day By Salim Khan On His 91st Birthday: ‘Jab Beta Aage Nikal Jata Hain, Tab...’ |

Veteran screenwriter and filmmaker Salim Khan is celebrating his 91st birthday on November 24. Best known for his iconic work as part of the legendary Salim-Javed duo, he has played a significant role in shaping Hindi cinema with films that continue to be remembered across generations. Beyond his contribution to the film industry, Salim Khan has also shared thoughtful insights.

Here are some notable quotes by the celebrated writer.

“Failure makes one wonder how to get out of it. Success is the most dangerous; it ruins the mind. Only humility can save you from danger.”

Salim Khan offers an interesting perspective on success and failure. While failure pushes people to find solutions, success can sometimes make them overconfident. His words highlight why humility is essential, no matter how successful a person becomes.

Read Also Salman Khan Gets Emotional As Mohit Chauhan Sings Song Written By Father Salim Khan On Bigg Boss 20...

“Goodness and wisdom are a rare combination. Usually, a wise man becomes a scoundrel. A stupid man never becomes a scoundrel.”

Through this thought-provoking statement, Salim Khan reflects on the difference between intelligence and goodness. Being clever or knowledgeable does not necessarily make someone kind, and true wisdom lies in using one's understanding with integrity.

“Love is always founded on respect. You can't love someone you don't deeply respect.”

For Salim Khan, respect is the foundation of every meaningful relationship. His words remind us that affection alone is not enough; genuine love also requires valuing the other person's thoughts, individuality and dignity.

“Ask anyone. It's a great feeling when your son moves ahead.”

With this heartfelt observation, Salim Khan captures the pride and happiness parents experience when their children achieve success. His words reflect a parent's joy in watching the next generation grow, progress and carve out its own identity.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!