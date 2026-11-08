Salman Khan Gets Emotional As Mohit Chauhan Sings Song Written By Father Salim Khan On Bigg Boss 20 - VIDEO

Actor Salman Khan was left emotional during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 after singer Mohit Chauhan paid a special tribute to his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. Mohit, who appeared as a guest on the show, surprised the superstar with a nostalgic song from one of Salim's early films, leaving Salman struggling to hold back his tears.

The emotional moment began when Mohit expressed his admiration for the actor. "I'm a huge fan of yours," he told Salman, who thanked him for the compliment. However, the singer then added, "But I'm an even bigger fan of your father."

Mohit went on to sing "Mujhe Tumse Mohabbat Hai, Magar Main Kah Nahi Sakta" from the 1963 film Bachpan.

LATEST: Salman Khan Got emotional About Salim Khan!💔 #BiggBoss20 Mohit chauhan - mai aapka fan hu but aapse jada aapke pita ji ka Salman - Thankyou Sir #SalmanKhan https://t.co/1lXOxvboNP — Being ADARSH⚡ (@IBeingAdarsh_) November 7, 2026

Salim made his acting debut with the 1960 film Baaraat and appeared in several films before his career took a different direction towards screenwriting.

Love Gill and Scout OP confront Gaurav Gupta over his jokes

While Mohit's tribute made for an emotional moment, the Diwali special episode also witnessed some heated exchanges. Comedian Gaurav Gupta, who joined the show as a guest, took playful digs at the contestants. However, one of his jokes did not go down well with Love Gill and Scout OP.

Gaurav brought up the controversial massage incident involving the two contestants during his roast. Love took offence to the reference and confronted the comedian, making it clear that she was uncomfortable with a personal matter being turned into a joke. Scout also joined the conversation and criticised Gaurav.

🚨 Watch the complete bejati of Scout OP & Love Gill by Gaurav Gupta 😭 this is brutal after this bejati I think #ScoutOP should leave the Bigg Boss show , meanwhile Look at salman face he is looking angry #WeekendKaVaar #QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/pU3JDyEiOP — Rolexx. OG 👑 (@Kig__x76331) November 7, 2026

The comedian continued his roast and shifted his attention to the other housemates, whose reactions to his subsequent jokes were more cheerful.

Apart from Mohit and Gaurav, filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Shanaya Kapoor also made appearances on the show.

Manish Goel reportedly faces eviction this week

Meanwhile, the competition inside the Bigg Boss 20 house is getting tougher as the eviction process continues. Roheed Khan, Isha Rikhi, Riti Tiwari, Aman Gandhi and Mary Kom are among the contestants who have already been eliminated.

Last week, actor Asif Khan's journey on the show ended after he received an insufficient number of votes. Manish Goel, who entered the house as a wild card contestant, is now rumoured to be the next contestant facing eviction this week.