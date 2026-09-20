Quote Of The Day By Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Love Has To Be Extraordinary; Otherwise, There's No Point In It’ |

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema, known for his diverse performances, candid personality and films that have connected with audiences over the years. Beyond his work on screen, the actor has often spoken about happiness, relationships, success and finding purpose in life. Take a look at some of his insightful quotes.

“Happiness exists only if you have a lot of people to share it with.”

Ranbir highlights the importance of meaningful relationships in making life truly fulfilling. For him, happiness becomes more special when it is shared with the people who matter and becomes a collective experience rather than something enjoyed alone.

“I'm quite detached from failure and success. Once a shooting is done, I kind of close that chapter in my life.”

The actor speaks about maintaining a healthy distance from the highs and lows of his professional journey. His words suggest focusing on the present and moving forward instead of allowing past successes or failures to define what comes next.

“Love has to be extraordinary; otherwise, there's no point in it.”

Ranbir’s take on love reflects his belief that genuine relationships should feel special and meaningful. The quote suggests that love, for him, is about experiencing something deeper than the ordinary and finding a connection that truly stands apart.

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“I truly believe that God has given us few brain cells, and you have to direct them to the right things that make you happy.”

With a light-hearted touch, Ranbir stresses the importance of using one’s time and energy wisely. His words encourage people to focus their thoughts on things that bring genuine happiness rather than wasting them on negativity or unnecessary concerns.