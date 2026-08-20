Quote Of The Day By Rajiv Gandhi: ‘India Is An Old Country But A Young Nation’ |

Today marks the 82nd birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, remembered for his vision for a modern, technologically advanced and self-reliant India. His speeches and observations often focused on governance, education, technology and the role of young people in shaping the country's future.

On the occasion of his birth anniversary, here are some of Rajiv Gandhi's memorable quotes and what they reflect.

“A responsive administration is tested most at the point of interface between the administration and the people.”

This quote highlights the importance of governance that remains connected to ordinary citizens. For an administration to truly succeed, its policies and systems must work effectively where people interact directly with the government.

“India missed the Industrial Revolution; it cannot afford to miss the Computer Revolution.”

Rajiv Gandhi was among the early political leaders to strongly advocate for technological advancement in India. The quote reflects his belief that the country needed to embrace the computer revolution and avoid falling behind in another major global transformation.

“Education must be a great equaliser in our society. It must be the tool to level the differences that our various social systems have created over the past thousands of years.”

Here, Rajiv Gandhi underlines the power of education to create greater equality. He viewed learning and access to opportunities as important tools for reducing long-standing social and economic disparities.

“India is an old country but a young nation… I am young and I too have a dream, I dream of India strong, independent, self-reliant and in the front rank of the nations of the world, in the service of mankind.”

Perhaps one of his most widely remembered statements, the quote captures Rajiv Gandhi's vision of a country rooted in an ancient civilisation but driven by the energy and aspirations of its young population. His dream was of an India that was strong, independent, self-reliant and ready to play a meaningful role on the global stage.