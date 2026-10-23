Quote Of The Day By Prabhas On His 47th Birthday: ‘Audiences Remember You Because Of Your Work’ |

Actor Prabhas celebrates his 47th birthday on October 23. One of the most popular stars in Indian cinema, Prabhas rose to pan-India fame with the blockbuster Baahubali franchise and has continued to attract audiences with his larger-than-life roles and diverse film choices.

Beyond his on-screen persona, his words offer a glimpse into the mindset of an actor who believes in letting his work speak for itself. On his birthday, here are four notable quotes by Prabhas and what they reveal about his outlook on films and life.

“Audiences remember you because of your work, so I believe in working hard through my films.”

Prabhas highlights the importance of consistency and dedication in building a lasting career. While popularity can bring an actor into the spotlight, it is the quality of their performances that helps them stay connected with audiences. His words reflect the belief that hard work and commitment to one's craft are essential to earning viewers' trust and appreciation.

“Everything else is irrelevant after the bliss of giving a perfect shot.”

For an actor, few moments can be as satisfying as delivering a scene exactly as envisioned. Prabhas's statement captures the joy of being completely immersed in one's craft and achieving the desired result. It highlights how the fulfilment of doing one's work well can outweigh the distractions and pressures that come with the profession.

“I consider Rajamouli my guru. He is a friend with whom I can discuss all my professional and personal matters.”

Prabhas's words reflect the trust and admiration he shares with filmmaker SS Rajamouli, with whom he worked on the Baahubali films. Calling someone a mentor while also describing them as a friend highlights the value of relationships built on mutual respect, guidance and open communication. Such bonds can play an important role in both personal growth and professional success.

“In Hollywood, the guy who plays Batman and Spiderman also plays normal characters... We can't give the excuse that because an actor played a superhero in his previous film, his next one won't work.”

The actor challenges the idea that audiences should associate performers with only one kind of role. His observation points to the importance of allowing actors to explore different genres and characters rather than being confined to a particular image. It also raises an important question about how the film industry can give performers the freedom to experiment and evolve throughout their careers.