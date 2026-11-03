Quote Of The Day By Kendall Jenner On Her 31st Birthday: 'Don’t Judge Someone’s Attitude Until You’ve Felt Their Pain'

As Kendall Jenner turns 31 on November 3, it’s a chance to revisit some of the model’s thoughts on life, personal growth and navigating the spotlight. Beyond runway appearances and her high-profile career, Kendall has shared reflections on empathy, staying grounded and handling the constant opinions that come with being famous.

From reminding people not to judge others without understanding their struggles to speaking candidly about social media’s influence, her words offer a glimpse into how she views the world around her. Here are famous quotes by Kendall to revisit on her birthday.



"Don't judge someone's attitude until you've felt their pain.”



“I've really learned to appreciate a moment. I take things in a lot. I'm kind of weird like that.”



“You can't take anything personally in this business. Follow your dreams, but there is a lot of criticism. You have to brush it off. Everybody is looking for something different.”



“I think social media has taken over for our generation. It's a big part of our lives, and it's kind of sad.”

Her reflections touch on empathy, appreciating the present and learning to navigate criticism without letting it define you. She has also spoken about the overwhelming role social media plays in the lives of people her age, offering a perspective that feels especially relevant in an always-online world.