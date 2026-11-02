Quote Of The Day By Shah Rukh Khan On His 61st Birthday: 'Success Is Not A Good Teacher, Failure Makes You Humble'

As Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 61st birthday today, November 2, 2026, fans are revisiting the words that have made the superstar just as memorable off screen as he is on it. From reflecting on success and failure to sharing his thoughts on love, hard work and the different sides of his public identity, SRK’s quotes offer glimpses into the mindset behind his decades-long journey.

Known for his candid observations and characteristic wit, the actor has often spoken about the importance of staying grounded, putting effort into one’s work and accepting life’s changing phases. His words also reflect how he separates the person he is from the actor and the star audiences see.

Here are five quotes by Shah Rukh Khan to revisit on his birthday:



“Success is not a good teacher, failure makes you humble.”



“Success and failure are both part of life. Both are not permanent.”



“There is no right time and right place for love... it can happen any time.”



“I work hard, like I'm sure everyone else does, and I'm very honest with the work I do.”



“There's a personal me, there's an actor me and there's a star me.”

Together, these quotes touch on themes that remain central to SRK’s public persona: humility, resilience, love, commitment and the distinction between his private self and celebrity image. His reflections on success and failure serve as a reminder that neither defines a person forever, while his words on love leave room for life’s unexpected turns.