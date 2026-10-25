Quote Of The Day By Katy Perry On Her 42nd Birthday: ‘There’s A Spark In You, You’ve Just Got To Ignite The Light’ |

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry celebrates her 42nd birthday on October 25. Known for her chart-topping hits, vibrant music videos and distinctive pop persona, Katy has established herself as one of the most recognisable names in international pop music.

On her birthday, here are four inspiring quotes by the pop star and what they mean.

“If you're presenting yourself with confidence, you can pull off pretty much anything.”

Katy's words highlight the power of self-confidence in shaping how people carry themselves. Whether it is trying a new style, pursuing an unfamiliar opportunity or expressing an opinion, believing in oneself can make a significant difference. Confidence does not mean being perfect; it means being comfortable enough with yourself to take chances.

“There's a spark in you; you've just got to ignite the light and let it shine.”

This quote encourages people to recognise their inner potential instead of waiting for others to validate it. Everyone has unique strengths, talents and ideas, but discovering them often requires courage and effort.

“I'm a good girl because I really believe in love, integrity, and respect. I'm a bad girl because I like to tease.”

With her characteristic playful attitude, Katy challenges the idea that a person must fit into a single category. Her statement reflects how someone can value honesty, love and respect while also enjoying a mischievous or unconventional side.

“I'm not ashamed, or embarrassed. I'm happy that I grew up listening to gospel music and came from where I came from.”

Katy's words reflect pride in her upbringing and the experiences that helped shape her identity. Rather than distancing herself from her roots, she acknowledges the influence of her early life and musical background.