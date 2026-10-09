Quote Of The Day By Bella Hadid On Her 30th Birthday: ‘The Little Me That Suffered Would Be So Proud Of Grown Me For Not Giving Up On Myself’ |

Supermodel Bella Hadid is celebrating her 30th birthday on October 9. Over the years, Bella has been candid about personal growth, self-belief, staying true to herself and navigating the pressures that come with being in the public eye. Her words often reflect a journey of learning, resilience and becoming comfortable with who she is.

“I just aspire to be the best I can be. I want to work hard and set one goal at a time for myself.”

Bella’s words highlight her focus on steady progress rather than trying to achieve everything at once. For her, hard work and setting realistic goals are key to becoming the best version of herself.

“I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself.”

The quote reflects her belief that personal growth is ultimately an individual journey. While people can support each other, meaningful change begins with taking responsibility for oneself.

“The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself.”

One of her most poignant reflections, the quote speaks about resilience and self-compassion. Bella looks back at her younger self with pride, acknowledging the strength it took to keep going through difficult phases.

“I'm not trying to be this cool girl. If you're trying to be something you're not, it's slowly going to bite you in the butt.”

Bella stresses the importance of authenticity, especially in an industry where image and perception can often take centre stage. Her words are a reminder that pretending to be someone else can eventually come at the cost of being true to yourself.