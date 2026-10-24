Quote Of The Day By Mallika Sherawat On Her 50th Birthday: ‘I Do As I Please And Refuse To Bow Down To Certain Dictates Laid Down By Men’ |

Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat celebrates her 50th birthday on October 24. Known for her bold screen presence and unconventional choices, Mallika made a distinct mark in Hindi cinema. Over the years, she has also remained vocal about women's independence, societal expectations and the judgements often faced by women who choose to live life on their own terms.

On her birthday, here are some notable quotes by Mallika Sherawat and the thoughts behind them.

“We have to be really responsible. We cannot exploit the freedom that we get on OTT.”

Mallika's statement highlights the importance of balancing creative freedom with responsibility. Over-the-top (OTT) platforms have opened up opportunities for filmmakers and artists to explore diverse stories and subjects.

“There were so many accusations and judgements on me. If you wear short skirts, kiss on screen then you're a fallen woman with no morals.”

The actor reflects on the moral judgements often directed at women because of their clothing or choices on screen. Her words question the tendency to judge a woman's character based on her appearance or professional decisions.

“I have been labelled bold because I stand up and say that I am an urban independent Indian woman; and I do as I please and refuse to bow down to certain dictates laid down by men.”

Mallika challenges the idea that a woman asserting her independence should automatically be labelled bold or rebellious. Her statement emphasises the right to make personal choices without being constrained by expectations imposed by others.

“I have always been honest and forthright about my feelings, maybe that's why I attract attention.”

Mallika's words underline the importance of being open about one's thoughts and emotions. Speaking honestly can invite both appreciation and criticism, particularly in a profession where public perception often shapes an individual's image.