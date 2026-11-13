Quote Of The Day By Juhi Chawla On Her 59th Birthday: ‘There Is An Amazing Power Getting To Know Your Inner Self’ |

Veteran Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla is celebrating her 59th birthday on November 13. Known for her memorable performances and cheerful personality, the actress has also shared some thoughtful insights on life, self-discovery and motherhood over the years. On her special day, here are four quotes by Juhi that offer a glimpse into her outlook on life and parenting.

“There is an amazing power getting to know your inner self and learning how to use it and not fight with the world.”

Juhi's words highlight the importance of self-awareness and understanding one's strengths. Rather than constantly struggling against the world, she encourages people to look within and find the confidence to navigate life.

“Everything does not happen according to a plan, and you learn your lessons the hard way.”

Life rarely unfolds exactly as we imagine, and Juhi acknowledges that some of the most important lessons come through unexpected experiences. Her quote is a reminder to accept setbacks and grow from them.

“I am like a friend to my children, but when things get out of hand, the 'mum' in me springs up!”

Sharing her approach to motherhood, Juhi describes herself as a friendly and approachable parent while recognising the importance of setting boundaries. Her words capture the balance between being a child's confidante and guiding them when needed.

“Parenting now is a two-way relationship where you learn from each other.”

Juhi believes parenting is not just about teaching children but also about growing alongside them. Her quote reflects how parents and children can learn valuable lessons from one another as they navigate life together.