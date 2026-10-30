Quote Of The Day By Janhvi Kapoor: 'In Acting, You Have To Fool Yourself...'

Some of the most interesting insights into an actor's mind come from the way they describe their craft. For Janhvi Kapoor, acting is not just about memorising lines or portraying a character on screen; it also involves convincing herself of the emotions and situations she is required to bring to life. Her thoughts on the profession offer a glimpse into how she approaches performance, challenges and personal growth.



One of her most striking observations is: "In acting, you have to fool yourself - you mess with yourself into believing things." The statement highlights the emotional involvement that the craft can demand. An actor has to step into another person's world, understand their experiences and make those feelings believable.

Her outlook on life also reflects an inclination towards optimism, even when it takes effort. "It takes a certain amount of courage to not be pessimistic. I'd like to believe there is good in everyone." The thought suggests that choosing to see the positive side of people is not always easy, but is something worth holding on to.



Janhvi is equally clear about her approach to challenges and ambition. "I know nothing comes easily in life and I don't want to make things easy for myself." Her words underline the importance she places on effort and taking on experiences that push her beyond familiar territory.

She has also spoken about her faith, admitting, "I am very religious, but talking about it makes me a bit uncomfortable." The statement offers a personal glimpse into a part of her life that she prefers to keep private.



On the subject of privilege, Janhvi acknowledges her circumstances without shying away from the responsibility that comes with them. "I do come from a place of privilege. But I have it, so what am I supposed to do now? I'd be the dumbest person on the planet if I didn't do anything about it." Together, these thoughts reveal her perspective on acting, resilience, faith and making the most of the opportunities life presents.