Quote Of The Day By Akash Ambani: ‘Our Success Is Measured By The Ambitions We Encourage’ |

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, has been at the forefront of the company's efforts to expand digital connectivity and technology services across India. His public remarks often focus on the role of technology in creating opportunities, empowering people and supporting India's digital transformation. He has also spoken about the importance of innovation that makes a meaningful difference in people's lives.

TAKE A LOOK AT HIS NOTABLE QUOTES:

“The ability of technology to create equality in today's society has always inspired me.”

Akash highlights the potential of technology to bridge gaps and create opportunities for people from different backgrounds. Access to digital services can help individuals connect, learn, work and participate in the modern economy.

“Our success is measured by the ambitions we encourage and the potential we unlock towards a better India.”

This quote presents success as something that extends beyond business achievements. Akash emphasises the importance of creating an environment where people can pursue their aspirations and realise their potential.

“In the decade since, we have had the privilege of transforming the lives of hundreds of millions of Indians. And what energised us then, and energises us today, day after day, was never the technology, but the people it empowered.”

Akash's statement places people at the centre of technological progress. While innovation and infrastructure are important, their wider value lies in how they improve everyday experiences and expand access to opportunities.

“To my wife, Shloka; thank you for being my rock and my strength, and giving me my life's greatest gifts in Prithvi and Veda.”

In this heartfelt message, Akash acknowledges the importance of family and the support he receives from his wife, Shloka. His words offer a personal glimpse into the role that love, companionship and parenthood play in his life.