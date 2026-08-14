Quote Of The Day By Johnny Lever On His 69th Birthday: ‘I Don’t Cry When I Am Upset, I Cry When I Am Happy’

Quote Of The Day By Johnny Lever On His 69th Birthday: ‘I Am Opposite Of Other People; I Don’t Cry When I Am Upset, I Cry When I Am Happy’ |

Legendary comedian and actor Johnny Lever is celebrating his 69th birthday today, August 14. With a career spanning decades, Lever has entertained generations with his impeccable comic timing, memorable characters and distinctive style of humour. Beyond his performances, his thoughts on comedy, life and the craft of making people laugh offer interesting insights into his journey.

Here are some of Johnny Lever’s quotes that reflect his perspective on comedy, performance and life.

“You see in comedy — performance is the cake and dialogue is like the icing on that cake.”

For Lever, comedy is about much more than simply delivering funny lines. The way an actor performs, expresses and presents a scene is what brings the humour to life, while dialogue adds the finishing touch.

“In standup, you must be able to hypnotize the audience.”

The quote highlights the importance of holding an audience’s attention in stand-up comedy. A successful comedian needs to connect with viewers, keep them engaged and make them feel involved in the performance.

“Being funny is not about mocking others, but finding humor in everyday life.”

Lever points towards a form of comedy rooted in observation rather than simply making fun of people. Everyday situations, experiences and human behaviour can often provide the most relatable source of humour.

“I am the opposite of other people. I don't cry when I am upset. I cry when I am happy.”

This candid thought reflects Lever’s emotional response to happiness and the way deeply joyful moments can move him. It also offers a glimpse into the person behind the comedian — someone who finds genuine emotion in moments of happiness.